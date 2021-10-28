Alexa Bliss reacts to scary ladder spot from WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Alexa Bliss has reacted to a scary spot from NXT Halloween Havoc via social media. The spot featured Indi Hartwell pushing Io Shirai off a ladder, as she bounced off another one that was bridged across the commentary table and the ring.

Bliss quoted the video of Shirai's insane ladder fall and reacted with a ‘shocked face’ emoji. At WWE NXT 2.0, the duo of Io Shirai and Zoey Stark lost the title to the Toxic Attraction team of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a ladder match. The match also featured Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

Taking to Twitter, this is how Alexa Bliss reacted:

The ladder spot, which saw Hartwell push Shirai from a ladder inside the ring was scary to look at. Shirai’s fans were majorly concerned about her being injured and the entire WWE Universe flooded Twitter with numerous posts regarding the same.

As seen in the video though, the former NXT Women's Champion landed on her back, thankfully and not on her head. While it does minimize a little risk regarding Shirari's condition, nothing can completely be taken for granted.

As per updates from PWInsider, the former NXT Women’s Champion is doing fine for now and was not hurt that bad.

It sure was a relief for her fans and everyone else within WWE knowing that she is doing well and will be able to perform for them. The health and well-being of their performers should be first on their list of priorities.

Shirai herself took to Twitter to comment after the brutal spot on NXT. The former WWE NXT Women's Champion had the following to say:

紫雷イオ、Io Shirai @shirai_io

I will always keep getting up to do my best.Just sad that the title is not on my waist...

#HalloweenHavoc

As of now, we can only hope the best for Shirai and pray for her speedy recovery.

Alexa Bliss has been off WWE TV for awhile now.

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE TV since she failed to win the RAW Women's Title from Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021. The former RAW Women's Champion herself is reportedly on hiatus and will undergo sinus surgery.

In recent weeks, Alexa Bliss has also teased a potential character change and it remains to be seen if she will keep portraying her 'twisted and dark' gimmick once she returns to WWE.

What do you think the future holds for Alexa Bliss in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman