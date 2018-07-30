WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals why she was nervous before Money In The Bank, speaks about acrophobia and more

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 800 // 30 Jul 2018, 04:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Current RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss stole the show at WWE Money In The Bank earlier this year

What’s the story?

During a recent appearance on the Cheap Seats podcast, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss opened up on a myriad of topics.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Most prominently, Bliss recalled her nervousness before wrestling in this year’s Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Besides, “The Goddess of WWE” spoke about acrophobia (fear of heights) as well as how challenging the ladder match truly is.

In case you didn’t know…

Alexa Bliss has performed for the WWE since 2013 and is considered to be one of the promotion’s biggest stars today.

In her young WWE career, Bliss has captured the SmackDown, as well as RAW Women’s Championships respectively and currently, holds the latter title.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss asserted that while winning her first title in WWE still ranks at the top of her list of accomplishments thus far, capturing her first Women’s Money In The Bank contract is most definitely at No. 2 on her list.

Additionally, Bliss explained that two victories on the same night were a first for her, which in turn serves to make her performance at the 2018 Money In The Bank PPV all the more sweet.

Bliss reiterated the fact that winning the contract and then cashing it in on Nia Jax to capture the RAW Women’s Championship shall definitely rank as one of her best milestones in WWE thus far.

Furthermore, Bliss also spoke about acrophobia and how challenging the Money In The Bank ladder match is—

“I was so nervous too, because I wasn't sure that I would have been able to reach the briefcase—That was my biggest concern."

“I'm not afraid of heights, but if I was I wouldn't be able to do it. It is so high up there. The thing is, you have the ladder, which is twelve to fourteen feet when you are standing on it.”

“Plus, when you look down there are three feet from the bottom of the ring up to the ground. So you are that much higher." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is presently set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss and her statements regarding the Money In The Bank match? Sound off in the comments!