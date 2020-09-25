Alexa Bliss sends a message to Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon celebrated her 44th Birthday on September 24th, and the Chief Brand of Officer of the WWE received several congratulatory messages from members of the WWE family.

Stephanie McMahon put out a tweet and revealed her noble birthday wish.

My birthday wish is for as many people as possible to join @WWE & @TheVFoundation's @ConnorsCure Superstar Challenge! Grab your sneakers, a friend & get moving to raise money in the fight against pediatric cancer. Please visit http://v.org/superstarchallenge to get started.

My birthday wish is for as many people as possible to join @WWE & @TheVFoundation's @ConnorsCure Superstar Challenge! Grab your sneakers, a friend & get moving to raise money in the fight against pediatric cancer. Please visit https://t.co/u8G3gYhMyd to get started. pic.twitter.com/5bnimF4IEp — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 24, 2020

Vince McMahon, as expected, issued a heartfelt message for her daughter on Twitter, which you can see below:

I'm prouder every day. Happy Birthday to my incredible daughter, @StephMcMahon!

I’m prouder every day. Happy Birthday to my incredible daughter, @StephMcMahon! pic.twitter.com/3dBBbTxuZ6 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 24, 2020

Several popular personalities sent messages to Stephanie McMahon and wished her on her Birthday, including Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, Jessika Karr, Cathy Kelly, and Paige.

We've compiled all the birthday wishes sent to Stephanie McMahon below:

Advertisement

Happiest of birthdays to Momma Steph ♥️ @StephMcMahon hope it’s as amazing as you are. — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) September 25, 2020

When @StephMcMahon and I take a picture but @itsBayleyWWE crashes the party!😈 Happy Birthday, Steph! Thanks for being the best role model💜 (no offense Bayley...🤨) pic.twitter.com/om43gBsclK — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) September 25, 2020

Happy Birthday to a true role model for me personally; a strong, successful woman in this industry who also happens to be an incredibly nice and genuine person. Happy Birthday @StephMcMahon — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) September 24, 2020

Happy birthday to the queen and boss lady @StephMcMahon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/1zyqhpb8Bx — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 25, 2020

it's interesting to note that Stephanie McMahon's husband, Triple H, is yet to release a tweet wishing her on the auspicious day.

Stephanie McMahon last appeared on WWE TV as an authority figure during Bayley and Sasha Banks' feud against Asuka and Kairi Sane. She was also in the news a couple of days ago for selling a significant chunk of her WWE stock.

As per the SEC filing, Stephanie McMahon sold 57,573 shares, roughly 3% of her stock. Selling it at an average share price of $39.18, which is the lowest it has been in a long time due to the pandemic, Stephanie McMahon made $2.255 million from the sale. McMahon still has 1,885,387 shares, which is worth $73.9 million as per the market value. Triple H had most recently also sold his WWE stock, and Stephanie McMahon has now followed suit.

Stephanie McMahon's current position in the WWE involves managing and spearheading the branding activities of the company. While she has appeared sporadically on WWE TV in recent times, Vince McMahon's daughter is more focussed on her role as the CBO of the promotion.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Stephanie McMahon a very happy birthday.