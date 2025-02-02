Alexa Bliss to snub Wyatt Sicks and reunite with long-time best friend to honor Bray Wyatt? Exploring potential shock

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble last night. The former SmackDown Women's Champion paid tribute to Bray Wyatt with her jacket and also reverted back to a character similar to her run with The Fiend. Bliss had a new version of Lily and many fans believe that these were hints about her looking to join The Wyatt Sicks.

The issue here is that the stable already has five members and the creative has struggled to include Nikki Cross in their matches. Bliss may not fit in well with the group that was put together to honor Wyatt and could decide to join forces with her former tag team partner Braun Strowman.

In recent months The Monster Among Men has been sharing images of himself and Little Miss Bliss from their days as a team and even made the move back to SmackDown, which is where Alexa is expected to head.

Strowman doesn't have any direction after being defeated by Jacob Fatu and then getting eliminated from The Royal Rumble. It seems like he was able to get his revenge on Fatu in the match so could now focus on a new role with Bliss if they opt to reunite.

Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman have been close friends for many years

Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman have links to Bray Wyatt. Both the stars have worked with him, but there seems to be a reason why Strowman wasn't chosen as a member of The Wyatt Sicks.

Wyatt brought Strowman into The Wyatt Family and the two men also had an incredibly entertaining feud following the split. Alexa Bliss and Strowman also worked together as Team Little Big in the Mixed Match Challenge. Therefore the duo could reunite to honor the former WWE Champion rather than connecting with Wyatt Sicks.

