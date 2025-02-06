Alexa Bliss to target 5-time champion on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential unfinished business

At the Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss made her return to a huge uproar. The fans were happy to see The Wicked Witch of WWE back in action after nearly two years. Now that she's back, the storyline possibilities are endless. But could her first big rivalry involve a five-time champion on SmackDown?

The answer to that question is potentially a yes. Well, the five-time champion is none other than the last superstar Alexa Bliss went toe-to-toe with, Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE last faced Bliss at Royal Rumble 2023, where Belair successfully defended the RAW Women's Championship.

With Alexa Bliss back in action now, she might choose to settle old scores. As it happens, Bianca Belair primarily performs on SmackDown, as does a group Bliss is quite familiar with, The Wyatt Sicks. With that in mind, perhaps the 33-year-old could go after Belair as a representative of the Wyatt Sicks, or better yet, team up with Nikki Cross and attempt to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

It certainly would make for an interesting storyline, especially if it turns out that Bianca Belair was involved in Jade Cargill's recent injury. After all, The Wyatt Sicks seemingly have a habit of targeting superstars who betray their friends and family. That said, this is nothing more than speculation.

Alexa Bliss paid tribute to Bray Wyatt at the 2025 Royal Rumble

Alexa Bliss' return at the Royal Rumble was certainly one of the highlights of the night. She put on an exceptional performance in the women's match before being eliminated by Liv Morgan. However, her performance in the ring after nearly two years away wasn't the only thing people noticed.

Bliss entered the Rumble in some interesting attire. She not only had the iconic doll Lilly with her, but she also sported a black leather jacket. The jacket was special because it paid tribute to Bray Wyatt, AKA The Fiend. While it looked normal from the front, it had a message on the back, one that read "Friends 4 Ever," with the word friend written in such a way that it also spelled "Fiend."

It was a touching tribute from Bliss, especially given the incredible storylines she had with Bray Wyatt. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for her now that she's back and if it will have anything to do with The Wyatt Sicks.

