Alexa Bliss to unexpectedly turn heel in favor of top WWE star's title aspirations? Exploring the possibility

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air tonight, and the show will feature a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Nia Jax will all compete for the last spot for a SmackDown star in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

In what could be a shocking swerve, the popular Alexa Bliss could turn heel in order to aid one star who isn't even involved in the match: Charlotte Flair. It could all begin with a shocking assault on Jade Cargill.

The Storm could be found attacked backstage, eerily reminiscent of what happened to her last year. Instead of Naomi being behind the attack, it could be Alexa Bliss. Nick Aldis would then need to replace Jade in the match at the last minute.

From there, the SmackDown General Manager could add Charlotte to the match. This would serve as a second chance for The Queen, who previously failed to win a qualifying bout on the blue brand.

Alexa Bliss has been attempting to befriend Charlotte, but Flair has rebuffed those attempts. If Alexa shows her ruthless side and helps The Queen take a step forward toward her championship aspirations, however, it might lead to Charlotte accepting Bliss' offer to become friends and a tag team in WWE.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair could work together at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

If Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were to unite, it could mean bad things for the rest of the WWE roster. Both women are highly decorated athletes who have found enormous success in pro wrestling.

Beyond that, both women are also cerebral. They are known for plotting and achieving great success thanks to their plans, no matter how malevolent they may be. That kind of evil mastermind-level work could play into Money in the Bank next weekend.

Supposing that both Flair and Bliss end up in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, they could end up teaming together against stars such as Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Rhea Ripley. When the match is every woman for herself, two superstars working together could be enough to guarantee a victory for one of them.

Of course, there is a drawback that only one woman can win the match. The question is, who would allow themselves to lose so the other can win?

In this instance, there is a chance Alexa would sacrifice a win for the sake of her plans with The Queen. Helping Charlotte win a title opportunity is a show of goodwill, but it could also further encourage Flair to team up with Bliss moving forward.

