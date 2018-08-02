WWE News: Alexa Bliss voices support for Hulk Hogan, explains why Hall of Fame reinstatement is a great decision

Alexa Bliss asserts that WWE reinstating Hulk Hogan to the Hall of Fame is indeed a great decision

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Zaslow, Romberg & Amber podcast; WWE RAW Women’s Champion opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Bliss weighed in with her two cents on Hulk Hogan being reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Besides, Bliss also expounded upon why Hogan’s suspension being removed, is a positive for everyone.

In case you didn’t know…

Following the emergence of a few leaked tapes which featured him mouthing racist profanities, Hulk Hogan’s WWE contract was terminated by the promotion.

After about three years of being suspended from WWE as well as being removed from the WWE Hall of Fame, the company recently confirmed that Hogan has indeed been reinstated to the Hall of Fame.

The heart of the matter

Reigning WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bliss—one of the organization’s top Superstars today—asserted that WWE reinstating Hulk Hogan into its Hall of Fame is indeed a positive decision.

Bliss was probed as to whether she’s excited about Hogan possibly being back in the mix now—in response to which she stated—

“I think it’s great, you know. He has built such an empire for himself in WWE, and is such an icon in WWE.”

“And I feel like it’s great he’s back in the WWE family, because that’s who we are—we are a family.”

“And, you know, everyone loves everyone. We’re just a big, dysfunctional family. So when someone leaves, it’s obviously upsetting. But, time heals all, and people are very happy when people come back.”

“I think with such an icon—I think it’s a good thing.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

“The Goddess of WWE” Bliss is presently scheduled to defend her RAW Women’s title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is set to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

Meanwhile, although Hulk Hogan has been reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame, he is yet to make a live appearance on a major WWE show/PPV—as the last time he appeared in a prominent on-screen role for WWE was before his firing in 2015.

