Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Winner and Analysis

Squashed!

Alexa Bliss defends her RAW Women’s Title yet again

Alexa Bliss has been dominating the Women’s Division on RAW for a while and this match was, as usual, a very convincing display of power from Little Miss Bliss.

Bayley tried reaching for the kendo stick hanging from the pole after being taunted by Alexa but was taken out before she could reach it.

The struggle to get the kendo stick down continues as they both try to stop each other from reaching it but he kendo stick comes loose in the end and falls between the two Superstars. Bayley manages to get to the weapon first and attempts to hit Alexa with it but the Champion quickly ran away while the challenger chases after her.

They end up in the ring but Bayley takes a little too long to hit Alexa with the kendo stick in hand and the Champion takes Bayley to the ground and takes the weapon away.

With the kendo stick now in her possession, Alexa Bliss begins to brutally attack Bayley’s neck and shoulder with it. The moment of hesitation cost Bayley deadly as Alexa hits her with a DDTafter her assault with the weapon.

Alexa Bliss ends the match there with a successful pin and defends her RAW Women’s Title yet again.

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Bayley and retains the RAW Women’s Championship.