Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks - RAW Women's Championship, WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results and Analysis

Sasha Banks takes on Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Title.

Sasha Banks end the match with a very exciting finish



The second title match of the night saw Alex Bliss face Sasha Banks with the WWE RAW Women's Championship on the line.

Sasha Banks started the match with a side headlock which Alexa easily got out of. The Boss then hit Alexa with a huge dropkick which sent the champion outside the ring. Alexa took Sasha by surprise by hyperextending her own arm to confuse everyone before hitting Sasha with a big elbow to the face.

Alexa sent Sasha's head through the apron, and it looked like The Boss was almost knocked out. Alexa decided to work on her opponent's back it seemed, as she hit Sasha with a huge slam onto the mat sending her crashing outside. The champion followed it up with a forearm and a half-Canadian destroyer. Alexa went for a pin but failed to get the three count, throwing a fit soon after.

Bliss tried to hit Banks with a Twisted Bliss but was caught by Sasha's knees followed by a Banks Statement from The Boss. Alexa barely managed to reach the ropes while being caught in the huge submission but the referee calls to break to hold.

The two head outside the ring and Bliss was sent crashing into the barricade. The match resumed as Sasha sent Alexa inside the ring, but the Champion rolled out quickly and caught Sasha with a forearm from outside the ring and waited for the referee to count them out, causing her to lose yet still retain her title.

Result: Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss (c) via count out.

As Alexa made her way back to the wings, Sasha ran after her and attacked the Champion sending her crashing into one of the screens. Alexa caught Sasha with a big move sending her head-first into the announcer's table. Alexa went for what looked like a DDT, but Sasha reversed it sending Bliss onto the table and then connecting with a double knee.

Bliss and Banks just showed everyone #WWEGBOF #WomensChampionship — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) July 10, 2017

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com