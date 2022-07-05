"I wanted to do the character justice" - Alexa Bliss on working with an acting coach

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss discussed working with an acting coach during a recent interview appearance.

Bliss has been no stranger to occasional drama in her storylines, with her feud with Nia Jax leading up to WrestleMania 34 serving as a good example. This went to new heights during her partnership with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt as he began portraying a horror-movie inspired, supernatural gimmick. This saw her incorporate otherworldly powers, a child-like persona, and an evil doll into her character.

With all these dramatic elements featuring so heavily in her WWE presentation, it would be unsurprising to learn that Alexa has received some professional coaching. During a recent interview with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, Bliss was asked if she'd ever taken acting classes. The former RAW Women's Champion revealed that she had and went on to elaborate.

"I currently work with Nacho, he is my acting coach. I've worked with him for about two years now. It was something that I really wanted to do, to make sure I was given the right tools. I started with my acting coach when I started with The Fiend, because I wanted to do the character justice" Bliss said. (28:55 - 29:30)

When was Alexa Bliss' last title win in WWE?

Alexa Bliss had the opportunity to once again win the Money In The Bank contract at WWE's latest premium live event. However, she was unsuccessful in the ladder match, which was won by Liv Morgan.

Bliss' last taste of the title came when she held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, alongside Nikki Cross, on two occasions in 2020. The team first captured the titles at WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, with Bliss' freshly returned to WWE and Bianca Belair running out of potential challengers, she could soon find herself back in the world title picture.

It will be interesting to see what WWE does with Alexa Bliss next. You can read more about her by clicking here.

Please credit Out Of Character with Ryan Satin for the quotes and Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far