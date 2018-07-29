Opinion: Alexa Bliss will retain the Raw Women's title and this is why

Alexa Bliss' in-ring capability and her ability to cut promos have helped her become one of the topmost female superstars on the roster

Alexa Bliss is without a doubt one of the best heel champions in the women's roster. While Nia Jax was quite over with the fans and carried the title really well, Alexa Bliss just does it better.

Alexa Bliss, however, has displayed her potential as a tremendous in-ring worker while also possessing great mic skills. These have contributed to her being absolutely over with the WWE universe. So, while it was absolutely necessary to give at least one title run to Nia Jax, it was a great decision to put the title back on 'The Goddess'.

Background

Alexa Bliss won the Raw Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view when she cashed in her contract against Nia Jax. The match was originally between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship with Rousey gaining the upper hand.

Now, Alexa Bliss is set to take on Ronda Rousey at Summerslam with the Raw Women's Championship on the line. Now Ronda Rousey, for one, has been booked strongly since her WWE debut. This would lead most to believe that she might win the title at Summerslam. However, that might not be the case.

What to expect

Ronda Rousey has been booked way stronger than Alexa Bliss. However, Alexa Bliss has much more credibility as a champion. Alexa Bliss is one of the women on the roster who is extremely over with the WWE Universe. Ronda Rousey, on the other hand, though well received, is just two matches old in the WWE. This would make one believe that although she might soon be one of the major stars on the roster, she just needs a little more time before she gets to carry the title.

We also need to look at another factor in order to speculate the outcome of the match- Mickie James. There is no doubt in anyone's mind that Mickie James would be at ringside during this match. As a result, Alexa Bliss would have an advantage over Rousey.

We must remember that there are no stipulations added to this match. This means Alexa Bliss can get herself disqualified without any fear of losing the title. Mickie James can thus, either distract Ronda or can outright cause a disqualification. In both cases, Alexa Bliss would not be losing the title.

If we were to look at it, Alexa Bliss not losing the title would be the most sensible decision right now. Ronda Rousey needs a lot more momentum and a solid storyline. Until then, it would be best if Alexa Bliss is made to hold on to the title.