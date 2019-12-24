Alicia Atout signs multi-year contract with MLW

Dec 24, 2019

What an acquisition!

Alicia Atout has signed a multi-year agreement with Major League Wrestling (MLW).

An impressive acquisition for MLW sees The Interview Queen join as a correspondent for MLW’s weekly series FUSION, as well as adding her unique brand of hosting to other items within the promotion's catalog.

I recently had the pleasure of catching up with Alicia to chat about wrestling. You can watch the entire interview below or read about it here.

Atout joined MLW earlier this month as a correspondent, but the new agreement sees the Canadian host join the promotion for several years, with CEO and founder Court Bauer stating:

“Alicia brings a passion and quality to MLW broadcasts and coverage unmatched in the sport. We are very pleased to formalize Alicia’s future with MLW.”

MLW also released a statement from Atout, where the interviewer extraordinaire spoke of the "thrilling" announcement:

“I am beyond excited to be the newest member of the MLW family. This is one of the most thrilling announcements I’ve shared with all my loved ones, friends, and fans.

It feels surreal; I’ve worked really hard to get to this point and moments like this truly make it all worth it. It feels incredible to finally have a place to call home in wrestling and I can’t wait to create some magic with MLW.”

