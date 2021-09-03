All 10 WWE Superstars who held a World title for more than 365 days

WWE's rich and storied history is stacked with legends and icons who held the top title in the company for extended periods of time. Vince McMahon's promotion has housed a long list of wrestling greats over the past several decades, most notably Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and The Rock.

These in-ring legends have ruled the squared circle at different points in time and have given the fans innumerable memories to cherish forever. Most of these stars have rightfully secured their spots in the WWE Hall of Fame, while others are bound to bag a spot somewhere down the line.

All of the above-mentioned names have held multiple World titles throughout their careers. But when it comes to holding a top title for a long period of time, not many have achieved the impressive feat. There have been only 10 men in WWE history who have held the company's top title for more than 365 days in one go.

In the following list, we will look at all the legends who have held the promotion's top title for more than a year.

Note: Both the WWE title as well as the Universal title would be considered World titles in the article. The WWWF/WWF title will be referred to as the WWE title throughout the article. Special thanks to ProFightDB for the data used.

#9 Roman Reigns (Universal title reign: 368 days and counting)

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 following a brief hiatus, and turned heel in the process. He went on to win the Universal title at Payback by defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend. He recently completed a year as Universal Champion. He has destroyed every superstar who has come in his path, including Edge, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena.

Roman Reigns was confronted by Brock Lesnar after he defeated Cena to retain the title at SummerSlam 2021 and one wonders if Lesnar will be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

#T-8 AJ Styles (WWE title reign: 371 days, tied with Randy Savage)

AJ Styles has one of the most creative movesets in pro wrestling. And he does every move so gracefully! pic.twitter.com/u68XHTU7Yk — Winter ❄ (@Winter4689) August 30, 2021

By late 2017, AJ Styles had established himself as one of the company's top superstars. Styles defeated Jinder Mahal on the November 7, 2017 episode of SmackDown to win the WWE title.

He reigned supreme for 371 days that included a WrestleMania 34 win over his old nemesis Shinsuke Nakamura. Mere days before Survivor Series 2018, Styles lost the WWE title to Daniel Bryan on SmackDown with the latter turning heel during the contest.

