The Night 2 of the WWE Draft has drawn to a close, officially wrapping up the 2024 WWE Draft. After receiving mixed reactions to the results of Night 1, fans seem somewhat satisfied with the swaps and callouts that occurred on the red brand.

The second night of the Draft consisted of six rounds and also featured additional drafts announced on social media in the post-show. In this article, we will take a look at all the names who moved to SmackDown following Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2024.

#3. Jade Cargill, Kevin Owens & more becomes SmackDown official member

In the first three rounds of the WWE Draft Night 2, Jade Cargill was selected as the first pick for the blue brand, followed by Kevin Owens as the second pick for Friday Nights in the first round.

In the second and third rounds, The Pride, consisting of Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab, joined SmackDown. Tiffany Stratton also became an official part of SmackDown after the Draft Night 2.

Additionally, Legado del Fantasma, including Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez, was picked by SmackDown in the third round. Shinsuke Nakamura also made the move to the blue brand as a result of the Draft.

#2. Who got picked by SmackDown in the remaining rounds of the Draft

In the remaining three rounds of the WWE Draft Night 2, Naomi, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven were selected as official members of Friday Nights in the fourth round.

The fifth round for the blue brand began with Pretty Deadly members Elton Prince and Kit Wilson being retained by SmackDown. Additionally, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell are now also official parts of the blue brand as they were drafted in the fifth round.

In the final round televised on the recent RAW, DIY, consisting of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, were drafted to Friday Nights. It also marked Blair Davenport's main roster arrival on SmackDown.

#1. WWE has announced some additional picks after the Night 2

After the conclusion of Night 2, the Stamford-based promotion has announced additional superstars who were drafted to RAW and SmackDown. On the blue brand, Apollo Crews, Giovanni Vinci, and Tegan Nox have been officially announced to be part of SmackDown.

Notably, the breakup of Imperium occurred recently when Ludwig Kaiser ambushed Vinci. So Giovanni's move to Friday Night indicates that he will continue as a single superstar in the coming months following the implosion. For those unaware, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser were drafted together to the red brand as Imperium in the first round.

Talking about Apollo Crews, his last appearance on Friday Nights was during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. With his official announcement as part of SmackDown, fans can hope for him to be booked better following Draft.