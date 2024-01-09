All 4 members of CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society in WWE 

CM Punk is one of the biggest superstars in WWE history but also one of the most controversial. The Second City Saint had a very public split with World Wrestling Entertainment beginning in 2014, and his issues with the company seemingly continued until 2023.

It was at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event that The Straight Edge Superstar made his unexpected return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Now, he is looking to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and headline WrestleMania for the first time ever.

CM Punk had an intense promo exchange with Drew McIntyre during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. During the segment, the Straight Edge Society was brought up. This was a faction led by Punk from 2009 to 2010.

While for some fans of wrestling, that may feel like just yesterday, there are many who are unfamiliar with the stable. This article will take a look at who was involved in the faction, including both current-day stars from World Wrestling Entertainment and even a performer who competes in All Elite Wrestling.

Below are all four members of the Straight Edge Society in WWE.

#4. CM Punk was the leader during his prior WWE run

CM Punk on RAW.

It almost goes without saying, but one of the members of the Straight Edge Society was CM Punk himself. The Straight Edge Superstar was not only part of the stable, but he formed it and led the dangerous faction.

For many years prior to the formation of this WWE stable, Punk had preached the virtues of being straight edge. This meant he did not smoke, drink, or do drugs of any kind. While it could be used as inspirational, the real-life beliefs of Punk often worked best by being used with a villainous, holier-than-thou slant. This stable did that to the nth degree.

Today, CM Punk is back in WWE. Despite having serious issues with the Stamford-based promotion, the Second City Saint has seemingly grown as a human, and the company has evolved as well. Now, the pair seem to be a match made in heaven. This could mean Punk will rule the company without any issues.

#3. Luke Gallows was in the faction

Luke Gallows (right) and Karl Anderson (left)

Luke Gallows is a WWE Superstar who has managed to have a lot of success in pro wrestling as a whole. He is a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, but he has also held tag team gold in New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA Wrestling.

Prior to being known as Gallows in WWE, he was best known to fans as Festus. The unique character saw him seemingly in a doped-up state. During his time in the Straight Edge Society, it was claimed that fans had been feeding him drugs, but Punk helped clear Gallows' mind.

Currently, Luke is on Friday Night SmackDown. He teams up with Karl Anderson in The O.C. The stable also features Mia Yim and AJ Styles, although the latter has had an attitude change that many believe could mean the faction won't last much longer.

#2. AEW's Serena Deeb was part of the group

Serena Deeb is a long-time veteran of professional wrestling. She competed in WWE and Florida Championship Wrestling from 2009 until 2010. Deeb later worked as a coach at the Performance Center. She currently competes in All Elite Wrestling.

Serena's addition to the Straight Edge Society was unique. She was plucked from the crowd as a "fan" who volunteered to have her head shaved for the cause. She remained a member from then onwards.

Recently, Deeb has been away from All Elite Wrestling programming, but that is finally changing. Serena is back and will seemingly be a featured player moving forward once again. With so much experience in wrestling, she will surely help any locker room she is part of.

#1. Joey Mercury joined the stable

The final member of the Straight Edge Society was Joey Mercury. Mercury is another talented performer who found plenty of success in and out of WWE. During his time with the Stamford-based company, Joey won tag team gold on three separate occasions alongside Johnny Nitro.

Mercury's role in the Straight Edge Society was an odd one. It was also short-lived. He was revealed to be a mysterious masked man in the WWE faction. The group then went on to only exist for a month or two before ending.

Currently, Joey is not working for a major wrestling company. He did work as a trainer and aged for several years in World Wrestling Entertainment but was released in 2017. Prior to that, he appeared on television for a while as one-half of J&J Security in The Authority.

