All 4 potential WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament winners ranked from least to most likely

The 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament semifinals begin this Friday on SmackDown, with Alexa Bliss set to welcome Asuka to the blue brand's show. It's a meeting of former rivals, with The Empress of Tomorrow fresh off her return from injury.

On the other hand, the other semifinal matchup between Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez is set to take place next Monday on RAW. The Prodigy will be an underdog, but that won't deter her from making things interesting and possibly pulling off an upset.

Just like in the men's tournament, the Queen of the Ring Tournament final will take place at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28. The winner will face the women's champion of the star's respective brand at SummerSlam.

Let's rank all four semifinalists from the least likely to win to the most likely to be crowned QOTR Tournament winner:

#4. Roxanne Perez

All four women have a realistic shot at winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Roxanne Perez only came in fourth because she's against Jade Cargill in the semi-final. It's hard to see Perez beating Cargill unless Naomi somehow interferes and costs her rival.

But with Naomi as Ms. Money in the Bank, it's unlikely to happen. Perez could put up a fight and get an upset win, but Cargill has only been pinned twice in her WWE career, by Liv Morgan and Nia Jax. Morgan had some help, and Jax's win was in a multi-woman match.

#3. Asuka

After more than a year out of action, Asuka returned last Monday on RAW and qualified for the semifinals of the QOTR Tournament. The Empress of Tomorrow looked good as ever and has set her sights on winning the crown for the first time in her legendary career.

Asuka will take on Alexa Bliss in the semifinals, which is a toss-up. The Japanese star has no current story outside of being in the tournament, while Bliss is entangled with Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton.

With Damage CTRL quietly disbanded, it's hard to see Asuka getting put in a title match at SummerSlam against IYO SKY.

#2. Alexa Bliss

One of the biggest stars who missed WrestleMania 41 was Alexa Bliss, who only returned from a two-year hiatus at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Bliss should've been part of the biggest show of the year, and it was a shame that she wasn't in any storylines leading up to it.

To make up for it, Little Miss Bliss needs to be strongly booked in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. A win would do wonders for her and the women's division, creating a rift with Charlotte Flair as well. She'll also have a fresh feud with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who is seemingly set to battle Nia Jax again.

#1. Jade Cargill is the likely winner of the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament

A woman who has only been pinned twice in her WWE career should be the favorite to win the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Jade Cargill's only problem is Naomi, who could easily cause a disqualification for her to lose. Bianca Belair might get involved in a way, but she hasn't been cleared to return from injury.

However, it's the ultimate one-up for Ms. Money in the Bank to cash in on Jade if she wins the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. That's probably the biggest story in the SmackDown women's division, so it makes the most sense to give Cargill the crown in Riyadh.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More