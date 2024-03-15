All 5 WWE legends who will be present in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 season

WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia is expected to be an event wrestling fans should not miss. With Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Seth Rollins headlining the show, it will also host WWE World, which promises to be a thrilling experience.

During the WrestleMania 40 week, the WWE Universe will see some of the biggest active wrestlers and meet some legendary figures. As per reports, several veterans are set to be part of the 'Mania festivities in Philadelphia.

In this article, we will look at five WWE legends who will be present for the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania:

#5. Michelle McCool will be present during WrestleMania 40 week

Four-time women's champion Michelle McCool will be one of the star attractions during WrestleMania 40 week. The last time she made an active appearance for WWE was when she entered the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. She eliminated Tamina and made it to the final 10 in the Battle Royale.

Given her legacy in the company, several fans will be thrilled to meet McCool in Philadelphia.

#4. Ron Simmons

Over the years, Ron Simmons, aka Farooq, has made sporadic appearances for WWE. The Hall of Famer will be present during WrestleMania 40 week. Given how successful he was, Simmons is bound to be a star attraction among all the legends, given how his career played out.

A professional football player initially, Simmons wrestled for top promotions like Jim Crockett Promotions, World Championship Wrestling, ECW, and WWE. At Philadelphia, fans would be keen to hear Simmons say his iconic catchphrase, 'Da*n.'

#3. Jimmy Hart

With WrestleMania 40 week set to witness Paul Heyman getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, fans will have the opportunity to witness another legendary manager, Jimmy Hart.

WON's Manager of the Year in 1983, Hart's last active appearance for WWE was in 2023. The 80-year-old had appeared on WWE RAW is XXX. He accompanied Hulk Hogan to kick off the show.

#2. JBL

John Bradshaw Layfield is arguably the most underrated heel WWE has ever produced. Rising to fame in the Attitude Era, JBL was part of several iconic feuds and received many accolades.

Among the five legends set to be part of WrestleMania 40 week, JBL made the most recent appearance for WWE.

On December 8, 2023, when WWE SmackDown delivered a special Tribute to the Troops episode, JBL served as a special guest commentator.

#1. Kane

When wrestling fans debate over the strongest and scariest character of all time, it's hard not to mention Kane. While the former World Heavyweight Champion is now the Mayor of Knox County, he is still remembered for terrorizing his opponents in the ring.

Hence, when he appears at 'Mania week, he will surely be greeted by the loudest cheers. The last time Kane appeared for WWE was at SummerSlam 2022 when he delivered his signature pyro.