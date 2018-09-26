All Brie Bella Botches since her return to WWE

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.20K // 26 Sep 2018, 16:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Bella Twins' botches have given rise to a lot of criticism

After three years of staying away from the ring, The Bella Twins are back in action in the WWE. One of the main reasons for their return is to sell the Evolution pay-per-view effectively as it’s the first women’s only PPV. Another reason for their return is because Total Divas is coming back soon and they need publicity for the show.

However, The Twins are showing immense amounts of rust in the ring and on the mic. Even though mics-skills won’t hurt anyone, their wrestling skills rust is one that is causing a bit too much harm to themselves, other superstars, and the WWE’s image.

Brie Bella, in particular, has shown way too much in ring rust, which has resulted in a few botches that are extremely dangerous for herself and the business. Let’s look at a few major botches committed by Brie Bella since her return to the ring not longer than a month ago.

#5 Botched a failed suicide dive

It all started with a botched suicide dive in their first match in the ring together. The Bella Twins returned to the squared circle and took on Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan of The Riott Squad in a tag team match.

Brie went to attack Sarah Logan who was outside the ring at the time and decided to take a suicide dive from between the ropes. However, she didn’t have any momentum at all and ended up stopping short and falling out of the ring rather than taking down Sarah.

Thankfully, Sarah noticed the botched attempt and slowed her down with a forearm which may have helped her avoid falling face first and getting injured.

1 / 5 NEXT