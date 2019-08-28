All Elite Wrestling News: Sammy Guevara is pumped for AEW's war with NXT

Sammy Guevara is excited for the upcoming war against NXT

All Elite Wrestling and NXT go head to head

In just a few short weeks, NXT will be making its USA Network debut, going from a pre-taped one-hour event to a live two-hour program. With All Elite Wrestling bringing their own weekly show to Wednesday nights in October, the wrestling fans have finally been given what they've been wanting since WCW ended. We've got another war on our hands.

A few companies rose to prominence in the 00's, but nobody was able to keep up with the juggernaut that was the WWE. On October 2nd, however, AEW will battle the company over the hardcore wrestling fanbase. And with Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley leading the charge, not to mention Tony Khan backing them 100%, we can expect to see AEW come out all guns blazing.

Many believed that the first real shot between the two companies came at AEW Double or Nothing when Jon Moxley arrived after the final match of the night. Moxley had only recently left the WWE and had returned to a more intense hardcore character, laying out Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho and catching the wrestling world on fire.

Sammy Guevara and the AEW roster are ready for war

After that moment, it was clear that AEW was ready for whatever WWE had in store. It turns out, the response from the billion-dollar company was to bring their third brand, NXT, to TV. NXT has always been a place where the more hardcore fanbase hung around, with the brand focusing more on in-ring competition than anything else. With both AEW and NXT airing on Wednesday nights, the two companies will be battling over a pretty intense crowd.

While some may feel nervous about that move, AEW's Sammy Guevara is definitely amped up for the opportunity to take on what many consider the WWE's best brand. When Chris Van Vliet asked Guevara about the beginning of the Wednesday Night Wars, he said,

That made me laugh so much because at Double or Nothing, when Moxley came down and started beating everybody up maybe it was when he was standing on the chip and it was over with, I was standing next to Kylie Rae and we’re just watching it and I’m like ‘Isn’t this crazy? We’re a part of this’ and then she’s like ‘Yeah, this is F’n nuts.’ I don’t know, man, to be a fan and say I want to do this and to be doing it and then to now be in one of the biggest companies right now and they’re about to go head-to-head with friggin WWE/NXT whatever, it’s wild. Another example for nothing is impossible.

We'd like to thank Chris Van Vliet for the quotes above. Be sure to head over to his YouTube channel to catch all of his interviews!

