ALL IN News: Cody Rhodes follows in his father's footsteps and wins the NWA title

Cody Rhodes wins the NWA Title

What's the story?

Tonight's ALL IN Pay Per View proved to be historic for Cody Rhodes who successfully dispatched Nick Aldis to become the new NWA World Heavyweight Title and follow in the footsteps of his father Dusty Rhodes.

In case you missed it...

Cody Rhodes started trying to get a match against Nick Aldis for the NWA Title quite some time ago, but Aldis asked Cody to win the ROH Title to get the match. Cody failed to do that but secured the match but putting his actual 'Ring of Honor' on the line.

The heart of the matter

The match had the first big fight feel of ALL IN which saw both Cody and Nick Aldis enter the ring with an entourage. Cody entered with Brandi, Pharoah and Diamond Dallas Page and Aldis entered with Jeff Jarrett amongst others by his side. Earl Hebner was also there to officiate.

The first notable moment of the match was Cody taking a stiff elbow on the wrong end of a dive from the ring to the outside. This led to Diamond Dallas Page having to Diamond Cutter Daivari (ALL IN am I right?) and the revelation that Rhodes had been busted open by Aldis' elbow. Emulating his father many years ago.

Later in the match Aldis hit a Piledriver and almost put Cody away with an elbow drop, but Brandi Rhodes threw herself in the way of the move to get Cody alive. Cody then almost put Aldis away with a Cross Rhodes, but he kicked out

Finally, Cody managed to win a series of reversals with a pin and put Aldis away to bring the NWA title back to the Rhodes family for the first time since 1986.

For the first time since August of 1986, the NWA worlds heavyweight championship is back in the Rhodes family #AllIn pic.twitter.com/bANygfeICB — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) September 2, 2018

What's next?

Cody Rhodes will now presumably carry on the 'Ten Pounds of Gold' lineage, but I'd also expect that Nick Aldis will get a rematch, perhaps without Brandi Rhodes at ringside to help Cody escape a submission or to take Elbow Drops for him.

