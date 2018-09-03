ALL IN News: The Rock praises Cody Rhodes for winning NWA World Heavyweight Championship

The Great One gives props to the new NWA Champion

What's the story?

The success of ALL IN captured the attention of the wrestling world and even caught the eye of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who reached out to Cody Rhodes and congratulated him on winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

In case you didn't know

ALL IN took place Saturday during Labor Day Weekend as 10,000+ fans filled the Sears Centre Arena in Schaumburg, Illinois to see the independent wrestling event.

Later on, in the show, Rhodes would go on to defeat Nick Aldis for the NWA Championship - the same title his father, the late Dusty Rhodes, once held.

The heart of the matter

The praise for "The American Nightmare" for following in the footsteps of "The American Dream" came from all aspects of the wrestling business including WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan, Nikki Bella and Cody's brother, Dustin Rhodes aka Goldust.

The Rock would also reach out to Cody and congratulate him for continuing the legacy of the NWA Championship and following in the footsteps of his father.

Congrats my friend. So f’n cool!

That’s some real legacy and history you’re now a part of. Proud of you. Your pops is lookin’ down and smilin’ BIG! #10LbsOfGold #NWAHeavyweightChamp https://t.co/m9E9DUIKis — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 3, 2018

The Rock's relationship with The Rhodes Family dates back to his childhood when he first met Dusty at the age of five and continued well on into his wrestling career.

Goldust would be one of the first men The Rock wrestled when he debuted for WWE in the 1996 Survivor Series match as "Rocky Mavia."

As The Rock became a success during the Attitude Era, he would draw inspiration from Dusty's "Bionic Elbow" to create "The People's Elbow."

Cody and The Rock never wrestled each other, but they did have a segment together in 2013 heading into WrestleMania 29 where The Rock confronted Cody and his tag team partner, Damien Sandow.

What's next?

ALL IN is currently available for viewing on NJPW World, ROH Honor Club and for purchase through the FITE TV App.

Rhodes and The Young Bucks have teased doing another ALL IN pay-per-view, but the time period for the event has not been determined.