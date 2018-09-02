ALL IN News: Why ALL IN had to be ended early; what happened when ALL IN went off the air

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks talked about ALL IN being ended early

What's the story?

ALL IN was a landmark in the history of Independent Wrestling. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks promoted the event, which featured some of the best matches, and some possible Match of the year contenders.

While all the matches of ALL IN were spectacular, the final match of the night was particularly rushed, with ending coming way before anyone had thought that it would. After the show went off the air, Cody and The Bucks explained why it had to be cut short.

🎼...you say you want a revolution...🎼 pic.twitter.com/7L8qxe3Bsn — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) September 1, 2018

In case you didn't know...

ALL IN was one of the first shows of its kind, uniting wrestlers from all over the Independent Promotions. The massive connotations of the show were undeniable, as the show sold out faster than anyone had expected and gave the right to all the wrestlers and fans involved to believe that they could compete with a WWE pay-per-view.

There were huge moments, such as Chris Jericho's appearance, the follow through with the storyline of Flip Gordon, and the incredible performances by Joey Janela and Hangman Page. Joey Ryan's 'return' only added to the show, giving it a comedic layer as well.

The heart of the matter

The audience could understand that something went wrong, as the show ended too early. The finish of the main event was extremely rushed, and moments later the commentator's voice was also faded out as the event came to a quick end.

One fan commented on the matter, saying that after the show was over, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, Kota Ibushi, Brandy Rhodes and the rest of the Jackson Family came to the ring to thank the live audience.

Thank you all for going #ALLIN with us. pic.twitter.com/MjKWMuEN3O — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) September 2, 2018

While there was no announcement of ALL IN 2, they did say that they were thinking forward after seeing how well it went.

When the Bucks took the mic, they addressed the confusion of the rushed finish, saying that they were short on time, and had to rush it, adding that they had only 3 seconds left when the show ended.

In the end, the entire Bullet Club said that they were making the decision to stay together, and not sign for any company, possibly referring to WWE.

What's next?

The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes have certainly raised the bar when it comes to what can be expected in Independent Wrestling. Given the direction in which they are heading, fans may expect more events from the members of the Elite.

Do you think there will be an ALL IN 2? What did you think of the show?