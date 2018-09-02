Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ALL IN News: Why ALL IN had to be ended early; what happened when ALL IN went off the air

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
3.00K   //    02 Sep 2018, 18:57 IST

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks talked about ALL IN being ended early
Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks talked about ALL IN being ended early

What's the story?

ALL IN was a landmark in the history of Independent Wrestling. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks promoted the event, which featured some of the best matches, and some possible Match of the year contenders.

While all the matches of ALL IN were spectacular, the final match of the night was particularly rushed, with ending coming way before anyone had thought that it would. After the show went off the air, Cody and The Bucks explained why it had to be cut short.

In case you didn't know...

ALL IN was one of the first shows of its kind, uniting wrestlers from all over the Independent Promotions. The massive connotations of the show were undeniable, as the show sold out faster than anyone had expected and gave the right to all the wrestlers and fans involved to believe that they could compete with a WWE pay-per-view.

There were huge moments, such as Chris Jericho's appearance, the follow through with the storyline of Flip Gordon, and the incredible performances by Joey Janela and Hangman Page. Joey Ryan's 'return' only added to the show, giving it a comedic layer as well.

The heart of the matter

The audience could understand that something went wrong, as the show ended too early. The finish of the main event was extremely rushed, and moments later the commentator's voice was also faded out as the event came to a quick end.

One fan commented on the matter, saying that after the show was over, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, Kota Ibushi, Brandy Rhodes and the rest of the Jackson Family came to the ring to thank the live audience.

While there was no announcement of ALL IN 2, they did say that they were thinking forward after seeing how well it went.

When the Bucks took the mic, they addressed the confusion of the rushed finish, saying that they were short on time, and had to rush it, adding that they had only 3 seconds left when the show ended.

In the end, the entire Bullet Club said that they were making the decision to stay together, and not sign for any company, possibly referring to WWE.

What's next?

The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes have certainly raised the bar when it comes to what can be expected in Independent Wrestling. Given the direction in which they are heading, fans may expect more events from the members of the Elite.

Do you think there will be an ALL IN 2? What did you think of the show? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
ALL IN Professional Wrestling Event The Young Bucks Bullet Club Cody Rhodes Kevin Owens
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
All In Results,1st September 2018, Latest All In Winners...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of All In
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Cody Rhodes is set to make history at All In
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 1 - All In, CM...
RELATED STORY
Indie News: Arrow actor Stephen Amell to compete in his...
RELATED STORY
Indie News: All In to air on PPV with the first hour free
RELATED STORY
ROH/Indie News: Cody Rhodes teases a potential location...
RELATED STORY
What if ALL IN happened during the Attitude/Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Jeff Jarrett discusses if he'll be back in WWE...
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: "All In" match details involving former...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us