All In News: WWE legend announced for All In

Guess who's back in action yet again, folks

What's the story?

Any long time WWE fan is certainly familiar with Billy Gunn. Those of you who miss seeing him in action can rejoice, because he has been announced for All In!

So far it has not been announced what his role at All In will be. However, Gunn has been wrestling in the recent past and still remains in great shape, so don't be surprised to see him competing in the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Billy Gunn is one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time. He first earned his stripes as a member of The Smoking Gunns and went on to achieve worldwide acclaim as a member of the New Age Outlaws.

In WWE, we were recently seen at RAW 25. D-Generation X teamed up with The Balor Club to take out The Revival, during the show. Gunn looked to be in fabulous shape, during the big appearance.

The heart of the matter

All In is already a sold-out show, and the addition of Billy Gunn just lends a lot of star power to the event. It gives an opportunity for old-school fans to be invested in what is essentially an event for fans of modern wrestling.

Not every fan was happy with the addition of Billy Gunn to the event considering he does not exactly fit the stereotypical independent wrestling mould. At the same time, expect Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks to have a vision in mind for him. Stay tuned to this site to find out what role All In may have in mind for Billy Gunn.

What's next?

All In comes our way on September 1 from the Sears Center. Will he reprise his famous Attitude Era gimmick? You all know what man he is, right?

