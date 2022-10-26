On the latest episode of NXT, Simone Johnson made her debut in shocking fashion under the name Ava Raine. She was revealed as the mystery member of Joe Gacy's Schism, with the moment being the shock of the week.

Following the reveal, Raine cut a promo talking about how she was complete. She hailed The Schism for accepting her and making her see the light. It was a fantastic debut and one her father Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be proud of.

Many fans know of Raine as The Rock's daughter, but not much else. If you are looking to read up on the latest NXT arrival, you have come to the right place.

Simone Johnson (ring name Ava Raine) is the daughter of Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia. She has two younger siblings in Tia Giana Johnson and Jasmine Johnson. Thanks to her father, the 21-year-old is from a wrestling family, with her great-grandfather Peter Maivia and her grandfather Rocky Johnson both known as legendary wrestlers.

The wrestling pedigree meant Simone's entry into the industry was all but inevitable. She began training at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The NXT debut is a major step in her career, and we cannot wait to see what she gets up to.

Ava Raine's relationship with Dwayne Johnson

Ava Raine is the eldest daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Her father is extremely proud of her and who she has become. Earlier this year, he talked about her wrestling career and his expectations for the same.

"A name for the business comes from all walks of life. Usually, it's a mix of everything. It can be what I'd like to be, what I'd like to be called or known as, or it can also be something the company wants you to be. She represents a fourth generation of professional wrestlers in WWE, it's the first time that's happened. I always like to say that the name Ava Raine can mean a lot of things, but to me it means she's going to kick everyone's ass." (h/t Marca.com)

The Most Electrifying Man in all of Sports Entertainment will be ecstatic with what took place this week in NXT. The sky is the limit for young Simone, and we hope this is just the beginning for her.

