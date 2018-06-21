List of 18 newly signed NXT UK competitors

We take a look at all of the wrestlers we can expect to see on NXT UK

What will the NXT UK show look like?

It's been an exciting week for fans of British Wrestling as WWE announced their full intentions for the UK division they've been teasing for a few years. Not only are we getting a new General Manager in British wrestling legend Johnny Saint, but we're getting an entire brand with a singles, tag and women's division to boot!

Naturally, with an entirely new brand being developed you need a ton of personnel to fill that brand and its divisions. Luckily WWE has been on a tear recently signing a large number of the UK's top independent wrestling prospects to appear on their greatly anticipated NXT UK show.

So who exactly are the wrestlers joining the UK wrestlers we've already seen on WWE television like Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, James Drake, Joseph Conners, Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, Jordan Devlin, Wolfgang and Noam Dar as participants in the WWE NXT UK brand?

Well, we've met several already through the WWE UK Championship Tournament but there are one or two that haven't been announced or didn't take part so we're just going to go through them all.

#1. Ligero

Ligero brings 'good lucha things' to WWE NXT UK

Most of us in the UK will know Ligero as El Ligero 'The Mexican Sensation' who is a high-flying luchador with an iconic horned mask. I had the pleasure of seeing Ligero in action as one of my first live match experiences in a brutal match against Mike Bird for Bristol-based wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling Chaos.

Ligero is a superb wrestler capable of hitting all of the high flying moves but he also has fantastic comic timing and lights up the more light-hearted indy matches that go for laughs rather than shocks.

To join WWE he has had to drop the Mexican gimmick due to fears of inappropriate cultural appropriation and is now just a British luchador from Leeds instead of Los Sanchos, Mexico, but really it doesn't matter, he's still great!