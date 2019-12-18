All three members of The New Day sign multi-year contract extension with WWE

The Power of Positivity will be around for at least another five years.

Earlier this week on his Feel the Power podcast, Kofi Kingston revealed that he had signed a new five-year deal to stay with the WWE. It looks like all three members of the New Day signed new deals at the same time. According to insider Ryan Satin on WWE Backstage, both Xavier Woods and Big E also re-signed with the WWE for five more years.

The anchors of the division

The New Day are seven-time tag team champs and are arguably the best tag team in the world. While The OC has that mentioned on a trophy, The New Day have been anchors of the division ever since they first started out as heels many years ago.

They were so good at being bad that it eventually forced them to turn into beloved faces. Due to their natural energy, charisma, and likability, it was an easy decision. They are marketing mavens from the unicorn horns to the Booty-Os. While each member of the group is a talented singles artist in their own right, Satin revealed that they wanted to stay together and get paid the same amount regardless of who had been a major champion. Specifics of the deals, other than that they were for five years, were not given on WWE Backstage.

Making everyone better

I have been critical before of always having the same people and/or teams constantly holding particular titles, but The New Day have carried both tag team divisions at different times. They routinely stole the show against The Usos, The Revival and others, and newer teams like Heavy Machinery and Mustafa Ali & Shorty G can learn from them.

Kofi Kingston did get the singles push this year due to his longevity and loyalty to the company in his 11 years. Instead of simply carrying either the US Championship or the Intercontinental Championship, Kingston won the WWE Championship in one of the most fulfilling moments in WrestleMania history. Will another member like Big E also get a similar push in the near future?