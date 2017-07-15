All WWE Tough Enough winners: Where are they now?

Were these men and women Tough Enough to make it in the WWE?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jul 2017, 18:37 IST

Johnny Mundo is the most famous Tough Enough winner

Before today’s world where the WWE adds to its roster by poaching indie scene talent and adding them to the NXT roster, things were a whole lot different back in the 2000s. A lack of real competition meant that there was a dearth of great prospects and wrestlers coming into the company.

In order to combat that situation and improve interest in wrestling, the WWE started a competition called Tough Enough where the winners would win a WWE contract. The first ever season of the competition started in 2001 and continued on till 2005 before it was discontinued.

Vince McMahon and co. resurrected the concept in 2010 for a fifth season with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the coach before being discontinued. It was brought back again in 2015 for a sixth edition, but the lack of success meant the concept was shelved permanently.

Why did that happen? Well, it’s because the winners of Tough Enough rarely made it big on the main roster of the WWE. In fact, an overwhelming majority of the winners just faded away into obscurity despite the hefty contracts they were awarded for winning the show. Today, we look back at these men and women and where they are today.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of all the WWE Tough Enough winners and where they are now:

Tough Enough Season 1: Maven and Nidia Guenard

Maven was the first winner of Tough Enough

If anybody remembers Maven, it is because he was given a monster push when he burst onto the scene in WWE. He eliminated The Undertaker from the Royal Rumble and even won the Hardcore Championship from The Deadman. Unfortunately, things never panned out for the inaugural winner of Tough Enough and he was released from the company in 2005.

He wrestled in the indie scene and with TNA and even enjoyed a low key acting career before making a return to the world of professional wrestling in 2015.

Nidia was the first-ever female Tough Enough winner and she too enjoyed a quiet spell with the company before being released in 2004 without making much of an impact, though she was involved in an angle that included Rey Mysterio. She wrestled on the indie scene for a few years before embarking on a culinary career in 2010.