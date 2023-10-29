Alpha Academy open challenge on WWE RAW: 4 teams who could accept

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air live tomorrow on the USA Network. This show will be the go-home episode of the red brand ahead of Crown Jewel 2023. The event will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. According to WrestleTix, close to 7,000 fans are expected.

Several big-time matches have been announced for the show already. Stars such as Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Natalya, Candice LeRae, and Dominik Mysterio have been confirmed to compete. Another bout now sees likely to be featured too.

Chad Gable put out an open challenge on social media. Following a successful tour of Germany, The Alpha Academy is looking to test themselves against any tag team who is looking for opportunity. It wasn't made clear if it will be Chad Gable and Otis in action, or if Akira Tozawa may compete instead of one of the regular members.

Regardless, fans are certainly intrigued by the open challenge. This article will take a look at four teams who could potentially step up to the former RAW Tag Team Champions in South Carolina. This includes NXT stars and top tier champions. Who might Alpha Academy fight?

Below are four teams who could accept the Alpha Academy Open Challenge on WWE RAW.

#4. The Creed Brothers vs. Alpha Academy is a dream match

Diamond Mine

Diamond Mine is a faction currently performing in WWE NXT. The stable has undergone various changes since it first began several years ago. The current members include Ivy Nile, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed.

The Creed Brothers are tremendous athletes who have picked up the wrestling business extremely quickly. They're former NXT Tag Team Champions who many believe are ready to move up to WWE's main roster.

Their move to the main roster could come as soon as this Monday Night RAW. Brutus and Julius could accept the challenge, and have a dream match of sorts between incredible athletic former amateur wrestlers. Plus, Ivy Nile could even get into it with Maxxine Dupri.

#3. Judgment Day could try to stamp out their competition

Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is the number one stable in all of WWE. The core four members include Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. Additionally, JD McDonagh is doing his best to join the stable.

The fearsome faction are rolling in gold, with each member currently holding a title. Priest and Balor, in particular, hold the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. This means the pair represent both RAW and SmackDown.

The devilish duo may want to stamp out any possible competition for their gold sooner rather than later. Finn and Damian may accept the open challenge to try to defeat The Alpha Academy, and stop them from gaining any sort of momentum before it can even begin.

#2. The Family could be moving to WWE's main roster

Expand Tweet

The Family is a tag team on WWE NXT, but it acts as a stable of sorts at times. The head of The Family is Tony D'Angelo. The Don of NXT's partner is The Underboss, aka Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

As a unit, the pair are very successful. Tony D and Stacks managed to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles from Gallus. Unfortunately, their first WWE title reign ended at Halloween Havoc last week, when Chase U's Duke Hudson and Andre Chase dethroned the champions.

Given that The Family no longer hold gold on NXT, a call up to the main roster could be in their future. A good way for the pair to debut is by challenging former RAW Tag Team Champions in an open challenge. Win or lose, they may impress.

#1. Indus Sher wants an opportunity

Expand Tweet

Indus Sher is a stable that first formed on NXT, but was drafted to WWE Monday Night RAW earlier this year. The group consists of former world champion Jinder Mahal, the intense Veer, and the powerful Sanga.

While the group showed serious potential upon first being called up, they haven't actually done much together on WWE's main roster. They disappered for quite awhile, but recently returned in a brief backstage segment with Adam Pearce, noting that they wanted to talk to him.

It is clear that Indus Sher wants an opportunity. If Adam Pearce and company management won't offer the trio the chances to succeed they desire, they could take things into their own hands by accepting The Alpha Academy's challenge for Monday Night RAW.