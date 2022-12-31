Alter-ego reveal, Potential new enemy - 4 Reasons why Uncle Howdy attacked Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

Uncle Howdy has been muttered in the same breath as Bray Wyatt since making his return, and the plot appeared to thicken last night on WWE SmackDown.

It was believed that Howdy was controlling Bray Wyatt, and he was pushing him to be The Fiend once again. However, last night, he attacked Wyatt instead of attacking LA Knight when he entered the ring.

It was a confusing turn of events, but here are just four possible reasons for the strange swerve.

#4. LA Knight was behind the attack on WWE SmackDown

After weeks of being on the other end of an attack at the hands of Uncle Howdy, LA Knight was able to avoid being assaulted last night on WWE SmackDown. Could it now be that Uncle Howdy has switched sides and is now looking to send a message to Bray Wyatt ahead of his match against LA Knight?

It's unclear what Howdy actually wants from Wyatt, but it seems that Knight could have been able to turn the masked figure, and he may now be helping LA Knight in a bid to turn Bray back into the character he once was.

#3. Howdy was never on Bray's side

There was a belief at one point that Howdy was helping Bray Wyatt because he was seemingly attacking LA Knight backstage and sending him messages to help him become the best version of himself.

In fact, it could be that Howdy was never on his side, he could know things about Wyatt and be trying to destroy him. Strangely, he attacked after Wyatt accepted the match at The Royal Rumble against LA Knight, but it could be the reason behind it if he wanted Wyatt to settle his differences outside of the ring.

#2. Howdy is Bray Wyatt

WWE @WWE Bray Wyatt kicks things off tonight on #SmackDown Bray Wyatt kicks things off tonight on #SmackDown! https://t.co/r0jxlICh3N

Although the two men have now been seen on TV alongside each other, Howdy is yet to be unmasked, which means that anyone could be playing the part at the moment.

There was once a theory that Howdy was all in Wyatt's head, and he was his conscience attempting to turn him back into The Fiend. This could still be the case, clearly, he failed with LA Knight, because Wyatt knew it was him carrying out the attacks, but he could now be trying a different approach. The Pitch Black match could allow several camera tricks that could unveil Howdy as Wyatt.

#1. It wasn't Uncle Howdy

It's possible that someone else came to the ring last night on WWE SmackDown pretending to be Uncle Howdy. The appearance was different when compared to the man who appeared on screen a few weeks ago, and he looked a lot slimmer. It's hard to tell if it was the same man who has plagued Wyatt's career in recent weeks, but the idea that someone else took his mask can't be completely ruled out.

Whoever was behind it knew how to deliver Wyatt's signature move, which means that they're clearly a trained wrestler.

Why do you think Uncle Howdy attacked Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes