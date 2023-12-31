Amidst resignation claims, video resurfaces of when Triple H scolded Kevin Dunn on TV

Triple H once went off on WWE production head Kevin Dunn during an episode of The Stone Cold Podcast.

Dunn started working with the Stamford-based company back in 1984. Since then he made a name for himself and was one of Vince McMahon's most trusted advisors. However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that Dunn had informed the company around Christmas that he would be retiring soon.

Amidst all the news of Dunn's exit from the company, a clip emerged online where the Chief Content Officer, Triple H, was having a conversation with Stone Cold Steve Austin on an episode of the latter's podcast on the WWE Network. The episode had originally aired on February 2, 2015. Dunn was trying to end the interview, but Hunter warned him that Austin could stun anyone who tried to end the episode. The Game then said that they wanted to go on for another ten minutes.

"Here's what I don't get. What, I have zero stroke? I can get you ten minutes. Who's in your ear? Is it Vince? (Kevin Dunn) He's up in gorilla right now and that's cr*p. You can't wrap me up, I'm on live TV, Austin's here. Come in here, he'll stun you. He's here somewhere, I'm sure he is."

Triple H praises Kevin Dunn for his contributions

WWE has not yet issued any official statement on Kevin Dunn's departure. However, last year, during a press conference, Triple H thanked Dunn for his contributions.

The CCO mentioned that bringing out quality WWE content requires teamwork, and everyone, including Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Kevin Dunn were part of that team.

"The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that he created, and to take it to new levels. To take it beyond where it is now. The only way we’re going to do that is with a team. That’s with Steph, that’s with Nick Khan, that’s with myself, that’s with Kevin Dunn, that’s with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent," Hunter said.

It will be interesting to see how things change in WWE after Dunn's exit. It is for sure that this change marks the end of an era for the company.

