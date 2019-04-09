×
An open letter to Dean Ambrose by a WWE fan

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
730   //    09 Apr 2019, 22:18 IST

Dean Ambrose
Dean Ambrose

Dear Dean,

Your latest appearance on Monday Night Raw (April 8, 2019) may have been your last one, and I have to admit that watching you getting a beat down from Bobby Lashley wasn't the ideal farewell. The WWE Universe absolutely adores you, and on behalf of that huge fan base, I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the memories, and for 7 years of insane entertainment.

I still remember your debut with The Shield at Survivor Series in 2012, when three black-clad men walked down that staircase and disrupted the match between John Cena, Ryback and CM Punk for the WWE Championship.

You and your brothers didn't bother to introduce yourselves, and proceeded to beat the hell out of Ryback. The shock value of that moment is still fresh in my mind. Everyone in attendance and at home was left wondering what the hell had just happened.

After that, there was no looking back for you and each member of The Shield became a main eventer. I am a fan of both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as well, but you are a special personality. I appreciate your wrestling ability, but I also admire the kind of person you away from the ring.

You are a one-of-a-kind professional wrestler. There is no one quite like you in that WWE locker room. You can take one hell of a beat down, but you still stand on your feet as nothing had happened. You can be put down, but not kept down. Your never say die attitude is inspirational.

You have accomplished everything there is to accomplish in WWE - you have won every singles title there is on offer at the WWE, barring the Universal Championship. Your WWE Championship reign was a highlight of your career, during which you even retained against Seth and Roman in the Shield Triple Threat match. However, the most precious thing that you have earned from your hard work is fans, and on behalf of all of them, I would like to say thank you for being a huge part of our lives. May you achieve everything you want to in your future endeavors, and I hope this is not the last time I have seen you inside a WWE ring.

An ardent Dean Ambrose fan.

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
