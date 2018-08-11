5 Potential Buyers If Sinclair Were To Sell Ring Of Honor

Aaron Goodman FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.59K // 11 Aug 2018, 12:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The news media outlet has owned Ring Of Honor since 2011

It's a crazy time in the world of professional wrestling. Moments like All In drawing a sellout crowd in under an hour and the company in question, along with NJPW, selling out Madison Square Garden before public tickets hit sale are mind-blowing. They were thought to be impossible but they have proven the wrestling world wrong.

While at the same time Ring Of Honors parent company Sinclair Broadcasting Group have failed to purchase Chicago's Tribune Media and are being sued for $1 Billion in damages over a "breach of contract". All of this news is coming at the same time we are hearing of what was a potential ROH cable TV deal for what would have been a Sinclair owned WGN America but that prospect has pretty much passed now. With all of these never say never moments and a future possibility of cashing in on some assets would SBG possibly sell ROH one day?

Never say never in the wrestling business. Keep in mind all of this my opinion and this complete fantasy. Here are 5 potential buyers if Sinclair Broadcasting were to ever sell their wrestling subsidiary.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

#5 - WWE

Let's get the obvious out of the way. If the WWE were to ever purchase Ring Of Honor they would most likely obtain the companies assets and some of the contracts while discontinuing their TV show, therefore, leaving the company defunct.

There would be many positives in keeping the company alive under the WWE banner but after the MSG fiasco who knows if any in the company top would care about those. In my opinion the least appealing scenario.

1 / 5 NEXT