Analyzing the Pros and Cons of Goldberg's return to WWE

Daniel Thomas Madess
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
239   //    02 May 2019, 08:30 IST


Goldberg will be a part of WWE's Live Event in Saudi Arabia later this year
Among the likes of the Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, former WCW and WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg has been added to the mix at WWE’s upcoming pay per view event in Saudi Arabia.

He has not been in action since losing his WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 33 after a very dominant return to professional wrestling after nearly a decade of absence.

The question though, do fans still want to see this? Let's weigh this one out.

Pros

Goldberg’s popularity in the world of sports entertainment cannot be ignored. His dominant undefeated streak during his time with WCW during the late 90s made him a key ingredient in the Monday Night Wars because he was an instant fan favorite. 

Chants of “Goldberg! Goldberg! Goldberg! Goldberg!” would rock arenas nationwide and WCW easily took notice that they had something special on their hands.

Goldbergs’ story was seemingly the same every time he appeared. Fans ate it up-Spear, Jack Hammer, 1-2-3. The match over before you realize who his opponent was. Genius.

And let’s not forget how he enters the ring like a fire breathing dragon inhaling and exhaling smoke while having pyro shoot directly at his body. Awesome.

WWE welcomed him back in 2016 and they used this same approach that made Goldberg famous many years before. 

That return came as a major shock to fans as he finished off the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, in a matter of minutes at Survivor Series. Spear, Jack Hammer, Pin. Once again, amazing.

We can only expect similar results from Goldberg because WWE clearly knows how to promote and use his talents in the ring.

Cons

Bill Goldberg has never been known as a wrestling technician by any means. You will not see him in any iron matches any time soon and if you did, it might be best to find something else to watch because it would be brutal.

Fans grow tired of a story that doesn’t ever change or shock them as well. The mystique of “Goldberg” and his dominance has become somewhat dry and stale because everyone knows the outcome. 

The exact reason he became popular-Spear, Jack Hammer, Pin-is also one of his biggest disadvantages unfortunately.

Let’s not overlook the fact that the man is also 52 years old. He proved a lot of us wrong with his initial WWE return, but after two years of not performing in the ring he is sure to have his fair share of ring rust.

It could get very ugly, very fast.

Well, only time can tell.

Tags:
Brock Lesnar Goldberg WWE Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg
