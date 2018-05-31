Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Analyzing which member of The New Day should enter the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Technique, strength or athleticism? Which member of The New Day should enter the men's MITB ladder match?

Akshay Thimmaya
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 13:28 IST
250

Last week's episode of Smackdown Live pitted the Bar against The New Day. The winner of the match would be allowed to enter one of its members in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The New Day picked up the victory in an entertaining match. However, the faction has declined to confirm which member will be entering the ladder match.

As we approach the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on June 17th, let's analyze which member of The New Day should take the final spot in the ladder match. Each of the members would bring something very different to the table and would make a valuable addition to the match.

#1 Xavier Woods

Woods has been on a hot streak lately
Woods has been on a hot streak lately

Xavier Woods is excellent on the mic and embodies every character he portrays. However, he was never considered a masterful in-ring worker. That narrative has begun to change over the last few months, as Woods has turned in one fantastic performance after another. Whether it has been in single's competition or a tag-team match, Woods has stood out.

His first truly high-calibre performance alongside his fellow New Day members was at Hell in a Cell, as The New Day waged war against The Usos in the hellish structure. Woods was fantastic as the babyface in peril and has gone from strength to strength since that performance. His in-ring work has become crisper, his understanding of match psychology and storytelling have also improved considerably over the last few months.

The New Day has been together for quite a long time and WWE officials must be considering splitting the trio up to allow each of them to embark on a solo run. If this is indeed the case, Woods will do just fine, having elevated his stock considerably in WWE.

Perhaps the biggest indicator that he will be entering the ladder match is that Woods was the one who picked up the win for his teammates by pinning Cesaro. Including Woods in the match will add another quality superstar who is a great technician and superb storyteller.


