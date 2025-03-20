Andrew Schulz to wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

In a few weeks time, the WWE Universe will be gearing up for WrestleMania 41. Many celebrities are expected to be in attendance, and some may even end up competing at the event. Andrew Schulz got involved in a physical altercation on RAW not too long ago, so could we see the comedian wrestle at The Show of Shows?

The answer to this question is likely a "No". Although Schulz held his own against Logan Paul last week, a match at WrestleMania 41 seems like a stretch. That being said, he could get involved in another way.

Recently, Andrew Schulz appeared on the This Past Weekend podcast, where he talked about what went down on RAW. He made a bold statement, claiming he needed some sort of justice for what happened with Logan Paul. This led many to speculate that he could step into the ring for a match, so WWE CCO, Triple H responded, suggesting he could make it happen.

"Let me know when… I know a guy," tweeted Triple H

Taking this into consideration, perhaps Schulz will step into the squared circle for a fight. If not, he could always help AJ Styles, should The Phenomenal One end up facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. At the end of the day though, this is nothing more than speculation.

A couple of celebrities could make their presence felt at WrestleMania 41

Andrew Schulz at WrestleMania 41 would be a sight to see. However, he may not be the only celebrity to make an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Over the last few months, it feels like WWE is preparing to have a few celebrities in Las Vegas come April 19 and April 20.

Popular streamer, IShowSpeed was laid out thanks to a brutal Spear from Bron Breakker at Royal Rumble 2025. A month later, Travis Scott played a controversial role in John Cena's heel turn, where he took part in the attack on Cody Rhodes. Both of them could potentially be at WrestleMania.

It would be exciting to see both Speed and Scott at The Show of Shows. That being said, these are just two of the celebrities who could be attending. After all, WrestleMania is a huge event, and several mainstream superstars may want to be there.

