Andrew Tate and Logan Paul have been two of the most controversial yet most successful internet personalities in recent memory. The former is a multi-time kickboxing champion while the latter is a popular YouTube creator and WWE Superstar.

The two have also spoken out against each other during their respective podcasts. Tate is also expected to face Jake Paul in 2023. While both stars are extremely wealthy, fans might wonder who has the higher net worth.

Andrew Tate vs Logan Paul: Who has the higher net worth?

Logan Paul's reported net worth across multiple websites is about $45 million. He earns money from multiple sources like YouTube, WWE, and boxing matches. A great portion of his earnings comes from his Prime energy drink.

Andrew Tate, on the other hand, has publicly agreed that his net worth is around $300 million, and various websites confirm the same. He earns income from multiple businesses and has also collected a lot of his worth during his time as an active kickboxer.

As of now, the clear answer is that Andrew Tate's net worth is more than that of the current WWE Superstar. But we never know. Logan could go on to make more money than his internet rival in the distant future.

Logan Paul could make a comeback to WWE soon for a match at WrestleMania 39

During his recent match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Logan Paul injured a few of his muscles and is expected to be out of action for a while.

However, WrestleMania Hollywood is still several months away and he could be cleared by then. During his podcast, he revealed who he wants to face at The Show of Shows, and fans weren't surprised when he stated that he wanted to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39. He also revealed that he pitched the match to Triple H.

"Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy," said Logan Paul. [H/T: Fightful]

