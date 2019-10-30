Andy Wild discusses ICW Fear & Loathing XII, FPWA, and mental health awareness (Exclusive)

Photo credit: David Wilson

We're just days away from Insane Championship Wrestling's Fear & Loathing XII, and the weekend-long extravaganza promises to be chaotic in all the best possible ways.

One man who'll be playing a monumental part in ICW's stacked two-day event is Andy Wild - who is no stranger to the ICW faithful, but the Dad Bodseems to be completely rejuvenated and a man on a mission, as proven in his recent matches against ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy and Iestyn Rees!

Well, we caught up with the FPWA head coach to chat all about what we can expect to see from the Dad Bod God at Fear & Loathing, as well as the importance of mental health awareness and just how important it was for Andy to open his own wrestling academy.

There's only one place we can start, Andy. To say you have a busy weekend coming up would be an understatement. At ICW Fear & Loathing XII, you're one of a select few talents who'll be competing on BOTH nights, and I believe you're actually going to be kicking off the full event with a VIP Early Entry exclusive match on night one.

You're teaming with More Than Hype to take on the enigmatic Power Forward and Mark Coffey . What can fans expect to see from that match - aside from absolute chaos?

Yes, I’m very proud to be trusted enough by ICW management to not only open Night 1 of the biggest weekend in the European Wrestling calendar but to perform over both nights.

Like you say – Power Forward VS The Hyped Up Wildboys is going to be chaos. Myself and Coffey don’t like each other, end of. Between that and six younger lads trying to make their mark on ICW, this will be a war!

