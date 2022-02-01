WWE Superstar Angel announces that he's set to become a father

Angel has been missing from WWE TV in recent weeks, but the former Cruiserweight Champion recently revealed some exciting news on his Instagram page.

The current SmackDown Superstar revealed that he and his wife Zaide Lozano are set to welcome their first child in 2022.

The star, formerly known as Angel Garza, revealed that the couple found out that they were expecting on November 15th, 2021 which means that their child should possibly be due in July or August.

The star added the caption:

"La noticia más esperada de nuestras vidas…"

This loosely translates to "The most awaited news of our lives..." which shows just how much Angel is looking forward to becoming a father.

Angel and his wife have appeared on WWE TV together in the past

Angel and his wife Zaide has appeared on WWE TV alongside her husband several times in the past.

The Mexican TV host first became known to the WWE Universe when Angel was wrestling in NXT. Following his Cruiserweight Championship win in December 2019, the star chose an ad break to propose to his long-time girlfriend in the middle of the ring.

During the pandemic in the middle of April 2020, Zaide then appeared on an episode of Monday Night RAW when she was seen as a ringside photographer for her husband's entrance.

Angel stopped as he made his way to the ring to kiss his spouse. Despite recent pandemic-related restrictions, the interaction was allowed because the two were a couple.

Angel and Zaide have been married since July 23rd, 2020. It'll be interesting to see if the couple are able to welcome their first child close to their anniversary.

