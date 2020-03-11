Angel Garza responds after breaching WWE policy

Will Garza be in hot water for breaching WWE policy?

Angel Garza took on Rey Mysterio on Monday Night RAW this past week, but as part of his entrance, Garza was seen kissing the cheek of a woman in the crowd. This despite the fact that WWE recently issued a policy that stated that fans were no longer allowed to touch any superstars at meet and greets, autograph signings or en-route to the ring. (According to PWInsider.)

Guess what!! I have the perfect cure for the CORONAVIRUS 😈😇 it’s just under my nose and above my chin 😎



Adivina que!! Tengo la perfecta cura para el CORONAVIRUS 😈😇 y está justo abajo de mi nariz y arriba de mi barbilla 😎 @WWE @FOXSportsMX @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/7DrKITtPNx — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) March 10, 2020

This policy comes off the back of the current Coronavirus pandemic which is said to be spread via touch and is spreading all over the world at a fast pace. Stars including Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks and The Undertaker have all taken precautions of their own when it comes to greeting fans, but Garza himself responded to breaching the policy in a Tweet. He stated that his lips were the perfect cure for the current worldwide issue.

Garza has been doing the same entrance since he was in NXT and it appears that the former Cruiserweight Champion doesn't want to have to switch things up.

