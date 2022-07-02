"It's up in the air" - Angelo Dawkins on The Street Profits potentially returning to NXT after Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

Angelo Dawkins is open to the idea of The Street Profits returning to NXT if they win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank.

They will challenge The Usos at the event for the coveted titles, which could turn out to be a good match. Before arriving on the main roster, Dawkins competed in NXT as a singles competitor and was later paired with Montez Ford. They held the NXT Tag Team Championships during their time on the black and gold brand.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Angelo Dawkins stated that he wouldn't mind going back to NXT and he named several stars on the brand that he's a fan of.

"Oh, you know, it's up in the air. I don't want to say never say never. I see a lot of teams down there that are doing some things. The Creed Brothers, got a lot of love for them. They're from Ohio, best state in the world (laughs). I've seen them, Trick (Williams) and Carmelo Hayes, those guys I like them a lot. I'm a big fan of Chase U, Chase University. But yeah man, I wouldn't mind going back down there, see my boy Apollo is down there so I wouldn't mind going back to the place I used to practice all those years." (10:12-11:08)

When asked what he learned from his time in NXT, Dawkins said he learned to always be ready because it's not known when an opportunity is going to come.

Angelo Dawkins says Muhammad Ali is one of his heroes

The Street Profits looked to a lot of people growing up, whether it be the late great Muhammad Ali or LeBron James.

Angelo Dawkins mentioned a few other names that The Street Profits took inspiration from when asked if The Greatest was one of his heroes.

"Oh definitely. He's definitely one of our heroes. Got him, LeBron James, Ken Griffey Jr., Barry Sanders, Dion Sanders, Bo Jackson, like all those guys. We're big fans of those guys and we try to kind of emulate a little bit, what you see from them we kinda like take a little bit from that and then we just make it our own in a way. A lot of trash talk, so I talk a lot of trash, so to say." (8:06-8:42)

He also commented on which NBA duo The Street Profits look like:

"Bron [LeBron James]/Dwyane [Wade], Kobe [Byant]/Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal]... you know what, I'll take it a step further. I'll go from Kobe and Shaq to Penny [Hardaway] and Shaq." (11:53-12:51)

When asked by Bill Apter if wrestling was fixed, Angelo Dawkins had a clever response, stating that he didn't know it was broken.

