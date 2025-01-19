Another top Bloodline member to enter the 2025 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match? Exploring potential hint

A major chapter in the Bloodline saga concluded at WWE RAW’s debut on Netflix after Roman Reigns seized a historic victory over Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match. The OTC regained his Ula Fala and became the Only Tribal Chief.

That said, the 2025 Royal Rumble is on the horizon and Reigns has officially announced himself for the Men’s Rumble match as his next goal is to recapture his Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the Stamford-based promotion has dropped a massive new hint that has indicated that another top Bloodline member will likely enter the Royal Rumble and shock the world.

Fans are eagerly expecting The Rock to compete at WrestleMania 41. But, The Great One seemingly ended the rumors after he turned face at RAW’s debut on Netflix and settled his differences with two likely opponents, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. However, many believe that despite The Final Boss turning babyface, he will play a vital role at the Show of Shows this year. Now, the Stamford-based promotion has dropped a new poster promoting Royal Rumble 2025, which features numbers one, two, and three, in the form of a countdown.

Eagle-eyed fans have now linked this up with The Rock’s Bad Blood 2024 appearance, where he just had an intense staredown with Roman, Cody, and Jimmy Uso. Without saying a word, he made a cryptic three-count gesture. In a shocking twist, The Rock could turn up as a surprise entrant in the Men’s 2025 Royal Rumble match and begin his Road to WrestleMania 41.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative at this point.

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns talks about his dream bout against The Rock

Roman Reigns interacted with the media at the post-show press conference after RAW, where at one point, he was asked about his dream bout against The Final Boss at WrestleMania 41.

“I don’t have to tease anything here. You guys do it for us. We’re just gonna let the internet do its thing. That would just defeat the whole purpose of this. The internet won’t do its thing if I said yes or no. So, we’ll see," said Reigns.

It will be interesting to see if The Rock has some secret plans on competing at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 and whether he goes up against Roman Reigns.

