Opinion: Anything other than a one-sided match for Ronda Rousey will be a major setback

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 307 // 18 Aug 2018, 02:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss

Particularly with WWE announcing its first-ever women's pay-per-view, Evolution, for October 28th, there has never been a more critical time for the organization to push Ronda Rousey and sign some other women wrestlers from other promotions.

WWE sees Lesnar as a gigantic draw who no other star can match. The same is valid for Rousey, who is by a wide margin the greatest star the organization has in the women's division. Rousey, who is as of now a standout amongst the most incredibly gifted wrestlers on the planet, can be a huge draw for WWE. Ronda Rousey has been booked really well so far. Rousey's UFC background is taken into consideration while building her character as the "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey.

What has made Rousey so engaging? Indeed, it was her strength in UFC, where she was the primary significant female fascination the organization at any point had. Rousey would never have turned into the star she is today had she not spent the early bit of her MMA profession as an undefeatable wrestler.

In this manner, WWE's reserving technique with Rousey ought to be fairly comparable: She should be depicted as a relentless hotshot, any semblance of which the women's division has never observed.

This implies that at SummerSlam, Rousey ought to rapidly and effortlessly destroy Alexa Bliss, who is as of now a five-time Women's Champion. This also comes in favor of Alexa Bliss whose reputation as a headliner will not drop an inch since Rousey has been booked really highly.

Their SummerSlam match ought to be tied in with settling in Rousey as a Goldberg or Undertaker-like fascination in the women's' division. Ronda has already ensured viewership for women's wrestling in WWE, and in the coming time, one hopes to see better competitors and more women wrestlers in WWE.

It is certain that Ronda Rousey is taking the Championship belt home. But keeping in mind how she could wrestle Triple H in her WrestleMania debut, it will be a huge setback if Alexa Bliss manages to hold Ronda for more than five minutes.