Are Brock Lesnar and Goldberg friends in real life?

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have faced each other on three different occasions in three different years. The first time they squared off, it was at WrestleMania 20 in a poorly-received match.

The dream match was tarnished after word got out to WWE fans that both men would be leaving the company after WrestleMania 20 in 2004. Lesnar opted to go for an NFL career and retire from professional wrestling, while Goldberg's one-year contract with WWE expired and he chose not to renew it.

The two men have had a fierce rivalry on-screen, particularly between October 2016 and April 2017. Despite the heated rivalry and matches that they had, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are good friends in real life.

Lesnar, in particular, is somebody who stays out of the public eye, and as such, not much is known about his personal life. Goldberg, however, has been open about his love and gratitude towards The Beast Incarnate.

Speaking to CBSSports in 2018, he said that if it weren't for Brock Lesnar, he would never have had the opportunity to return to WWE:

"Brock fought for it and he brought the world to me," Goldberg said. "He means the world to my family beyond the wrestling business. He is a guy who has made a huge difference in how my son looks at me and for something like that, I will never be able to repay him. It doesn't mean that I won't kick his ass if I ever get in the ring with him but it does mean that I have the respect for him that can never, ever be diminished."

In another interview with Washington DC’s 106.7 The Fan, Goldberg heaped more praise on Brock Lesnar:

“I know from a personal level, whatever Brock wants to do, I'm good with. I like Brock, he's one of the few from that business I can even personally stand. I respect him, I admire him, and I appreciate him,” said Goldberg.

Who won the Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg feud?

Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar in their WrestleMania 20 match. 12-and-a-half years later, the former would once again defeat Lesnar, this time in a shocking 86-second match.

Goldberg's Royal Rumble appearance in 2017 set up the conclusion of their rivalry as he eliminated Brock Lesnar in less than a minute. The latter then challenged the WWE Hall of Famer to a match at WrestleMania 33, which was accepted. Soon after, Goldberg beat Kevin Owens to win the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane 2017.

At WrestleMania 33 that year, the two legends had a five-minute masterclass, with the crowd on the edge of their seat the entire time. Brock Lesnar became the first man to ever pin Goldberg clean - concluding their feud and embarking on a 500+ day reign as the Universal Champion.

