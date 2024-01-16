Are Damian Priest and Finn Balor's days as champions numbered on WWE RAW? Exploring major clue hidden in plain sight

Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the tag team champions on WWE RAW. The pair are in their second reign as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. That being said, their days as champions could be numbered.

As seen on RAW tonight, DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) defeated The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh) in tag team action. Michael Cole noted that DIY has gotten one step closer to the tag team titles.

Expand Tweet

Hypothetically, DIY would challenge Priest and Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber. This would allow WWE to build the feud between the two teams properly.

It is worth mentioning that Ciampa and Gargano are former NXT Tag Team Champions. The duo won the tag team titles in a great match against The Revival (aka FTR) at NXT TakeOver: Toronto on November 19, 2016.

When was the last time Damian Priest and Finn Balor defended their titles on WWE RAW?

Damian Priest and Finn Balor’s last Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense on RAW came in December 2023. The pair successfully defended the titles against The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) on the December 18, 2023, episode of the red brand.

Priest narrowly avoided an injury during the match. The Archer of Infamy almost got his face crushed from the Creed’s tag team finisher.

It remains to be seen if the two teams will meet for the tag team titles in the future.

Fans can check out the live WWE RAW results here.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here