Are Nia Jax and Tamina related to The Rock?

Nia Jax and Tamina are related to The Rock, through the Anoa’i family tree. Tamina is related through her father, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka, who married into the family.

Nia, on the other hand, has a more direct link to The Rock. Her father, Joseph Fanene, was the first cousin of Peter Maivia, Rock's grandfather. Jax is in the extended family of Roman Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey Uso.

The Anoa’i family is one of the most legendary families in professional wrestling. Hall of Famers such as Yokozuna, Rikishi, Afa, and Sika are under the family tree. SmackDown Superstar Naomi also became a member when she married Jimmy Uso.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently leading the stable 'Bloodline' with his cousins SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso. Naomi is also rumored to be joining the stable soon.

In late-2016, The Rock made a post on Instagram about Nia Jax and her abilities:

"She ain't like most girls. Me and my cuz @niajaxwwe (Lina) layin' down our post workout. Really proud of the hard work she's putting in 24/7 to become a real asset and draw for the WWE and their Women's Division which has some of the best female athletes on the planet. Luv spending hours with her chopping it up because she's so coachable & enthusiastic to learn the wrestling business inside and out from me. But what I'm most proud of about Lina's journey is she represents millions of young girls around the world who don't fit the "traditional mold" of what girls in the entertainment industry look like. She's an inspiring example that regardless of your look, height, weight, race, the most powerful thing you can always be is yourself. Because you're perfect. Just keep putting in that hard work and being humble and hungry. We're all rooting for ya," The Rock wrote.

Will The Rock return to face his cousin Roman Reigns?

As we mentioned earlier, under the Anoa'i family tree, Roman and The Rock are related. Ever since the former started portraying the role of 'The Tribal Chief,' a future feud between the men has been rumored.

Reigns' claim of being the 'Head of the Table' could easily be challenged by The Rock, the grandson of a 'High Chief.' The two are speculated to clash at a future WrestleMania. But whether it's in Dallas in 2022, or Los Angeles in 2023, remains to be seen.

Reigns recently spoke about the prospect of facing The Rock in the future:

"That’s like a dream for a lot of our fans. It ain’t a dream for his (fans). I get this a lot with Dwayne [The Rock] and then John Cena as well, these guys are doing very well for themselves. There’s no question about it. I don’t know. If I were these guys, I don’t know if I’d wanna come back and deal with me. I’m a problem right now for everybody. If I were them, I’d stay on set. I’d keep pumping out these streaming service movies." Roman Reigns said. (h/t Cinema Blend)

The storyline simply writes itself; Reigns claims to be the 'Head of the Table' until the real head of the Anoa’i family steps up.

It's like Simba and Scar from The Lion King, looking to claim the throne! Sorry, had to get a movie reference in there. We are talking about The Rock, after all!

