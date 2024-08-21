Are Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest dating? The truth about their real-life relationship outside WWE

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have been each other's rocks during the difficult phase following SummerSlam 2024. The Eradicator was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio, while Priest lost the World Heavyweight Championship after Finn Balor betrayed him. Following that, both of them were removed from The Judgment Day. Currently, the duo has been officially named 'The Terror Twins'.

The two have shown immense kindness and support and have embraced one another in the ring. Given the emotions they are showing on-screen, one may wonder if Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are dating. Well, the answer is no.

The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy are close friends and share an almost brother-sister relationship. They have always spoken highly of one another and have been the first to step in to support and encourage when things are looking down. Ripley and Priest have often spoken fondly of their friendship in interviews and made it clear that there are no romantic feelings involved.

Rhea Ripley tied the knot with Buddy Matthews on June 23rd, 2024. On the other hand, Damian Priest might be single on pen and paper, but The Archer of Infamy is rumored to be dating Mandi Elaine.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will try to avenge themselves at Bash in Berlin

The Archer of Infamy and The Eradicator have been trying to get their hands on The Judgment Day and take them down one at a time. Unfortunately, The Terror Twins are heavily outnumbered. While Ripley might only have to deal with Liv Morgan, Damian Priest has to worry about Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest suffered at the hands of The Judgment Day. They were flattened in the ring while The Judgment Day members stood over them.

The Terror Twins will face Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin. It's important for them to convince other superstars to protect them from the other Judgment Day members if they want to successfully avenge themselves at the premium live event.

