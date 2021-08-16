Are Sasha Banks and Bayley still friends?

Sasha Banks and Bayley bring out the best in each other when they're competing in the squared circle. The question, however, is whether they are friends in real life. The answer is a resounding yes. And yes, proof of the same comes from a Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive.

Bayley was asked about Banks' historic main event match against Bianca Belair and she actually became emotional! Why wouldn't she? Alongside Sasha Banks, The Role Model has been one of the frontrunners of the women's division in WWE. She has been responsible for bringing women's wrestling from the background to the forefront.

Proof that Sasha Banks and Bayley are still good friends in real-life

Bayley, who did not compete at WrestleMania, became emotional when she spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Rick Ucchino about the match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. Here's what she had to say:

"It was huge, obviously, to see Sasha in that light and to get that spotlight," Bayley said fighting back tears. "And to me, it seems like only fitting that I was also not wrestling on the card because, otherwise I would have been running around being crazy. We both would have been super busy. But I felt like leading up to it, I was just able to kind of soak in the whole moment. Soak in the whole night. Soak in, you know, the fans and it was just unbelievable."

Sasha Banks is one of the most decorated Women's Champions in #WWE history.https://t.co/LleADUcIDF — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 13, 2021

Bayley and Sasha Banks were incredible when they were allied as a part of The Boss n' Hug Connection. They are just as good when they're opponents, standing across one another. It stems from their deep-rooted friendship, where they're committed to elevating one another.

There's a lot of change to SmackDown following Bayley's unfortunate injury. @RickUcchino is back with the good, bad and the ugly from this week's #SmackDown! https://t.co/AqFUIH3S4e pic.twitter.com/5sNaoxFxDG — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 11, 2021

Once Bayley is cleared again, maybe she can have yet another classic against Sasha Banks!

Catch SK's interview with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley here

Edited by Kaushik Das