Are Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker friends? 

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker are two of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Anyone who knows WWE knows the significance of these legends.

Michaels and Taker have worked together for decades, but are they friends in real life? Yes, they are. In fact, they consider each other as close friends. However, things used to be different a few years ago.

The Undertaker has always been a well-respected figure in the locker room, while Shawn Michaels is known for having a loud mouth. In an interview with CBS Sports, Shawn Michaels described his relationship with The Phenom:

"Look, Mark and I were never friends. We weren’t close, and we didn’t ride together. Usually you have that chemistry with guys who you did do that with where you have at least a little more positive working relationship. Mark and I had just fantastic chemistry without ever really even talking to each other, which is pretty different," said Michaels .

Thankfully, now things are better between the two, and they have developed a close friendship. The Undertaker confirmed this while speaking to WWE Untold.

“Where Shawn Michaels and I are today and where we were at back then on a personal level, it's taken a complete 360," said The Undertaker.

Both wrestlers have great in-ring chemistry. Their matches against each other at WrestleMania 25 and 26 are considered two of the greatest wrestling showdowns of all time.

When was the last time Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were seen together in a WWE ring?

The Undertaker retired Shawn Michaels in a 'Streak vs. Career' match at WrestleMania 26. But Michaels came out of his retirement for another match at WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in 2018.

This time, Michaels teamed up with his best friend Triple H to face The Undertaker and Kane. Fans were thrilled to see D-X vs. The Brothers of Destruction after so many years.

Although the build-up was excellent, the match did not meet expectations. Shawn Michaels even stated that he regrets coming out of retirement for such an underwhelming match.

Nonetheless, fans were happy that their childhood favorites faced each other one more time. As of now, The Undertaker retired in 2020, and Shawn Michaels works as a backstage producer for NXT.

What do you think? Will The Undertaker come out of retirement for one more match, just like Shawn Michaels? Tell us in the comments section!

