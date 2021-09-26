Are Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon friends?

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon are among the biggest names in WWE's history. Their rivalry back in the Attitude Era is arguably the best on-screen rivalry of all time.

These stars have worked with each other for years and became friends. Even during their on-screen feud, they treated each other with respect off the screen. However, it seems their company is weakened to a certain extent now.

In a recent interview with WrestlingInc, Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked about his current relationship with Vince McMahon. The Texas Rattlesnake went on to state that Vince McMahon doesn't usually pick up his calls nowadays.

“He don’t even take my phone calls but let me tell you, back when I was working on top, when I called Vince, that phone didn’t ring a half time before he picked it up, Now I’ll send him a text message and I’ll get an answer back in a couple of days,” said Steve Austin.

Vince McMahon is a busy person, so it makes sense if he can't respond promptly to Austin. On the positive side, McMahon makes sure he responds to Austin's text messages even if it gets late.

When was the last time Stone Cold Steve Austin reached out to Vince McMahon?

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Steve Austin talked about the last time he texted Vince McMahon. It was around April 2021 when Austin was thinking about bringing current AEW star Chris Jericho to his WWE show called The Broken Skull Sessions.

“I texted Vince and said we had this badass idea about Jericho coming on the show. Vince goes, ‘It’s cool. Go ahead.’ But me and Vince don’t always do well with phones and texts and all that, so I texted one more time, ‘Are you sure it’s OK to have Chris Jericho on the show?’ Vince gave me the thumbs up, and Chris came out to do the show.” said Austin.

Chris Jericho was one of the biggest WWE Superstars before he left the company and joined AEW. Since the latter is a rival to WWE, it may have been risky to call Jericho on Austin's show. Thankfully, Vince McMahon agreed, and we saw a great episode of The Broken Skull Sessions featuring Chris Jericho.

What do you think? Will we see Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon reunite in WWE? Sound Off in the comments section!

