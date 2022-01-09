WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins are two of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. The twin sisters, Nikki & Brie, built a bridge between the pro-wrestling and entertainment industries for Vince McMahon's company.

The Bella Twins signed with WWE in 2007, after initially being refused an opportunity through the Diva Search. They were a huge hit after being given another chance.

The pair won multiple accolades both in and outside the ring. Nikki Bella is a two-time WWE Divas Champion and Brie held the title on one occasion. They were also successful in the world of reality television. The twins had their own successful show, Total Bellas, as a spin-off from the original Total Divas.

Nikki & Brie have both retired from the ring to focus more on their personal lives Both twins now have children who were born within just hours of each other. Nikki gave birth to her son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev on July 31, with Brie giving birth just 22 hours later.

So are The Bella Twins coming back to WWE?

Yes. On the January 7th episode of SmackDown, The Bella Twins were announced as participants in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Nikki & Brie will be coming out of retirement to compete in the 30-woman over-the-top tope match to earn a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 38.

In October 2021, Nikki Bella disclosed that doctors told her she would never be able to wrestle again when asked about her future:

"I would love one day, like when Matteo’s maybe three, and he knows it, to have my son be ringside while his mom kicks ass. That would be amazing to me. (...) I have to listen to the doctors (...) they’ve put me on the retired bench for life. So, it would take a lot of scans, x-rays (...) for them to actually approve me to have a run and so that would be unlikely," (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Of course, it appears Nikki has now been cleared and the WWE Universe will certainly be looking forward to seeing her in action on January 29.

When did The Bella Twins last compete in a WWE ring?

The Bella Twins last competed together as a team on the October 8, 2018 episode of WWE RAW. They teamed up with Ronda Rousey to defeat the Riott Squad in a six-woman tag team match.

This marked Brie Bella's final match, but Nikki continued to perform, facing Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Evolution. Bella lost the match on the night of the all-women's pay-per-view.

Nikki's last match in the ring came a week later on the European Tour. Nikki once again faced Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Title in Bologna, Italy.

